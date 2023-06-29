Saudi Crown Prince says serving Hajj pilgrims is ‘source of pride’ for the Kingdom

Serving pilgrims during Hajj and ensuring they have a safe and comfortable pilgrimage is a “source of pride” for Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a speech on Wednesday night.

The Crown Prince gave his speech at the Mina Palace, where he welcomed Eid al-Adha well-wishers.

Several dignitaries were present, including princes, the Kingdom’s Grand Mufti, senior scholars, Islamic sheikhs, GCC senior officials, ministers, and leaders.

“I am pleased, on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to congratulate you, the citizens, residents, and pilgrims, on the blessed Eid Al-Adha occasion,” Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said.

“Your blessed efforts, along with those of other state agencies, to serve the pilgrims, ensure their comfort, and maintain their security, are a source of pride for us. We will continue to exert efforts and harness our capabilities to facilitate the performance of Hajj at all times,” he added.

“The great sacrifices, acts of honor, and heroism that you make to preserve the security of your country and its holy shrines reflect the approach followed by the people of this country since its founding. Our people will not hesitate to protect its security, maintain its stability, and preserve its capabilities.”

For his part, Lieutenant General Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Bassami, the Director of Public Security and Chairman of the Hajj Security Committee, delivered a speech on behalf of the security agencies participating in the Hajj.

“[God] has honored this country and singled it out to serve the pilgrims and blessed it with the honor of serving the pilgrims and guests of the Grand Mosque. Your children who participate in the implementation of Hajj security plans feel proud and honored to perform this task,” he said.

The success achieved by the Hajj security plans for this year – from the arrival of the first group of pilgrims in the Kingdom until now – was all in line with the directives of King Salman and the Crown Prince, the lieutenant general added.

More than 1.8 million pilgrims took part in the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca this year. The pilgrimage is mandatory for all able-bodied Muslims who can afford it.

