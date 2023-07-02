Theme
Organization of Islamic Cooperation
File photo.

Organization of Islamic Cooperation calls for measures against Quran burning

Reuters
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Sunday said that measures need to be taken to avoid repeated acts of desecration to the Quran, Saudi State TV reported.

The announcement was made during an emergency session over the burning of a Quran in Sweden last week.

