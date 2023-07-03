Saudi Arabia summons Swedish ambassador over Quran burning

Saudi Arabia has summoned the Swedish ambassador to condemn the burning of the Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm that caused international outrage and diplomatic backlash, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The Kingdom had on Wednesday issued a statement denouncing an extremist who burnt and stomped on the Quran outside Stockholm Mosque after Eid al-Adha prayers.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden and informs her of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's categorical rejection of the disgraceful act carried out by an extremist who burned a copy of the Holy Quran,” Saud Arabia said in a statement.

“The Ministry calls upon the Swedish government to stop all acts that directly contradict international efforts to spread the values of tolerance, moderation and rejection of extremism and undermine the mutual respect necessary for relations between peoples and countries.”

Several Muslim countries, including Iraq, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, summoned Swedish ambassadors after Iraqi citizen Salwan Momika set the Quran on fire in Sweden.

The Iraqi had been given a permit to hold a protest, but authorities said an investigation was underway over his “agitation against an ethnic group.”

The Swedish government condemned his behavior on Sunday, calling it “Islamophobic.”

