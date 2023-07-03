Saudi Arabia to extend voluntary cut of 1 mln bpd to August

Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary cut of one million barrels per day (bpd) for another month to include August, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The Kingdom’s production for the month of August will be approximately nine million barrels per day, SPA cited an official from the Ministry of Energy as saying.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The voluntary cut, which came into effect in July, comes to “reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets,” the official source said.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will extend the voluntary cut of one million barrels per day, which has gone into implementation in July, for another month to include the month of August that can be extended, and in effect, the Kingdom’s production for the month of August 2023 will be approximately 9 million barrels per day,” the SPA statement said.

“The source also noted that this cut is in addition to the voluntary cut previously announced by the Kingdom in April 2023, which extends until the end of December 2024.”

In June, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told Al Arabiya that the Kingdom will make deep production cuts in July after an OPEC+ meeting. At the time, Prince Abdulaziz said the cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) by Riyadh could be extended beyond July if needed.

Saudi Arabia, alongside other OPEC+ producers, had announced in April that they would be cutting their bpd until December 2024.

OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, pumps around 40 percent of the world’s crude, Reuters reported.

Read more:

Saudi Aramco sees ‘sound’ oil outlook for second half on China, India demand

OPEC+ production cuts are non-political: Russia’s Putin

Iranian oil is quietly flooding into the global market again