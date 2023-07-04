Portuguese winger Jota joins Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad

Portuguese winger Filipe Jota has joined Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad, the club announced on Monday as the Kingdom continues to attract the world’s top football players.



Al Ittihad announced in a statement on Twitter that it signed Jota from the Scottish club Celtic on a three-year contract. It added that the signing took place on Sunday July 3 and that prior to the signing “the player successfully completed a medical examination at a specialized medical center in Dubai.”





Reuters, citing Scottish media, said that that the transfer fee was reported to be 25 million pounds ($31.73 million).



The 24-year-old will join Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema and former Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante at the club.



The announcement comes as Al Ettifaq club revealed that former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard will be the club’s new head coach and as Inter Milan’s Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic is said to be joining Al Nassr club.





The Saudi Pro league has become an attractive destination for Europe-based players since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr last January.



With Reuters



