Saudi Arabia denounces Israeli escalation in West Bank’s Jenin
Saudi Arabia on Tuesday denounced the ongoing Israeli escalation in occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the recent aggression in the West Bank city of Jenin.
The Saudi foreign ministry expressed in a statement its “condemnation and denunciation of the ongoing Israeli escalation, the latest of which is the aggression against the city of Jenin, which led to the death of innocent victims and the injury of others.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Israeli forces hit the city of Jenin with drone strikes on Monday in one of the biggest West Bank operations in 20 years, killing at least 10 Palestinians and involving hundreds of troops in sporadic gun battles.
The Israeli operation is focused against Palestinian militants in the Jenin refugee camp, one of the flashpoints in more than a year of escalating violence in the occupied West Bank.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry stressed the Kingdom’s “categorical rejection of the serious violations carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, expressing its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the Palestinian government,” adding that it wishes those injured a speedy recovery.
-With Reuters
Read more:
Israel strikes Jenin as it carries out biggest West Bank operation in 20 years
Eight wounded in Palestinian car-ramming, stabbing in Israel’s Tel Aviv
Violence in Israel, West Bank ‘must stop’: UN
-
UAE ‘strongly’ condemns Israeli attacks on Palestine’s JeninThe UAE has strongly condemned Israeli attacks on the Palestinian city of Jenin and its camp through airstrikes and shootings, which resulted in ... Gulf
-
China's Xi offers to broker Palestine-Israel peace talksChina is willing to play a positive role to help the Palestinians achieve internal reconciliation and promote peace talks with Israel, Chinese ... Middle East
-
Organization of Islamic Cooperation strongly condemns Israeli attacks in JeninThe Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemned the attacks committed by the Israeli occupation forces on the Palestinian city of ... Middle East