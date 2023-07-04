Theme
Israeli soldiers fire tear gas canisters from an armoured vehicle during an ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on July 4, 2023. Israel pushed on for a second day on July 4 with its biggest military operation in years in the occupied West Bank, which left 10 Palestinians dead and forced thousands to flee their homes. (Photo by Ronaldo SCHEMIDT / AFP)
Israeli soldiers fire tear gas canisters from an armored vehicle during an ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on July 4, 2023. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Saudi Arabia denounces Israeli escalation in West Bank’s Jenin

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday denounced the ongoing Israeli escalation in occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the recent aggression in the West Bank city of Jenin.

The Saudi foreign ministry expressed in a statement its “condemnation and denunciation of the ongoing Israeli escalation, the latest of which is the aggression against the city of Jenin, which led to the death of innocent victims and the injury of others.”

Israeli forces hit the city of Jenin with drone strikes on Monday in one of the biggest West Bank operations in 20 years, killing at least 10 Palestinians and involving hundreds of troops in sporadic gun battles.

The Israeli operation is focused against Palestinian militants in the Jenin refugee camp, one of the flashpoints in more than a year of escalating violence in the occupied West Bank.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry stressed the Kingdom’s “categorical rejection of the serious violations carried out by the Israeli occupation forces, expressing its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the Palestinian government,” adding that it wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

-With Reuters

