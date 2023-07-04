Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Saudi Arabia flags on left side with a dark green background. stock photo
Saudi Arabia flags on left side with a dark green background. (Stock photo)

Saudi Arabia executes five people for attacking worship place

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Five people have been executed in Saudi Arabia for participating in an attack against a worship site in the al-Ahsa governorate of the Eastern Province of the Kingdom, the Saudi interior ministry announced on Monday.

Egyptian national Talha Hisham Mohammed Abdo and Saudi nationals Ahmad bin Mohammed bin Ahmad Asiri, Nassar bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Mousa, Hamad bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Mousa and Abdullah bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz al-Tuwaijri were sentenced to death for participating in the attack that resulted in the death of five people and injured others.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They were also accused of joining a terrorist organization, the ministry said.

The ministry said that the Kingdom’s government is keen on maintaining security and stability and is keen on ensuring that justice is served against those who conduct such acts.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia executes two Yemeni men for joining terror group

Saudi national executed for joining military camp in ‘hostile’ country

Saudi man executed in Eastern Province for attacking police station

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size