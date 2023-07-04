Saudi Arabia executes five people for attacking worship place

Five people have been executed in Saudi Arabia for participating in an attack against a worship site in the al-Ahsa governorate of the Eastern Province of the Kingdom, the Saudi interior ministry announced on Monday.
Egyptian national Talha Hisham Mohammed Abdo and Saudi nationals Ahmad bin Mohammed bin Ahmad Asiri, Nassar bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Mousa, Hamad bin Abdullah bin Mohammed al-Mousa and Abdullah bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz al-Tuwaijri were sentenced to death for participating in the attack that resulted in the death of five people and injured others.
They were also accused of joining a terrorist organization, the ministry said.
The ministry said that the Kingdom’s government is keen on maintaining security and stability and is keen on ensuring that justice is served against those who conduct such acts.
