Conjoined Syrian twins successfully separated, one twin in critical condition

Conjoined Syrian twins, Ihsan and Bassam, were successfully separated on Thursday in Saudi Arabia, but one of the twins is not expected to live longer than a few days, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



A surgical team led by Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz al-Rabeeah, Adviser to the Royal Court and Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, managed to operate on the twins, who were attached in the lower chest, abdomen, liver and intestine areas.



Al-Rabeeah, SPA said, expressed his happiness following the operation, which lasted for seven-and-a-half hours and took place over five phases with the participation of 26 specialized Saudi doctors.



However, al-Rabeeah explained that Ihsan’s situation is critical and that he likely won’t survive the aftermath of the operation.



Ihsan, al-Rabeeah said according to SPA, is “considered an intruder on his brother Bassam because there is no urinary and reproductive system at the kidneys, ureters, bladder and male genitals. [He] also suffers from significant birth defects in the heart that impede his life with atrophy in neurological development, and he has deficiencies and congenital defects in the intestine.”



SPA said that the medical team expects Ihsan won’t live for more than a few days based on his significant shortage of his organs, “noting that this operation is a rescue operation for Bassam, who is in fair and stable health condition.”



The separation of Ihsan and Bassam is the 58th case in a series of operations that have been taking place in the Kingdom since 1990.



