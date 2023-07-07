Saudi Falcons Aerobatic Team arrives in Britain for RIAT airshow

The Saudi Falcons Aerobatic Team has arrived in Britain to participate in the RIAT 2023 exhibition, one of the largest airshows in the world.

The Kingdom’s Royal Saudi Air Force will perform a thrilling air display with its Airbus 330 MRTT, BAE Systems Hawk and Lockheed C-130H Hercules, starting from July 14 to 16.

RIAT, The Royal International Air Tattoo, is a huge military airshow including hundreds of modern military aircrafts from around the world that perform captivating air displays.

The show will be held at the Royal Airforce Fairford (RAF) station in Gloucestershire, UK, as is the tradition since 1985, according to RIAT. The station, used quite infrequently for deployments, is an ideal venue for the show.

Each year consists of a unique theme highlighting important aspects of aviation. The theme for this year’s airshow is SKYTANKER23, which is aimed to emphasize the vital role of air-to-air refuelling in modern military flying.

“We aim to display the history of air-to-air refuelling from humble beginnings in 1923, evolving through the last century, to the modern aircraft which we see in service around the world today,” RIAT said on their website.

The airshow on July 14 will be four hours long while on the weekend, there will be shows with over seven hours of action-packed flying displays.

