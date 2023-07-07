Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This picture taken on December 12, 2019 shows a view of a check-in area at a terminal in Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.
This picture taken on December 12, 2019 shows a view of a check-in area at a terminal in Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. (File photo)

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 170,000 Captagon pills in Jeddah

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi authorities on Friday thwarted an attempt to smuggle 178,274 captagon pills into the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The pills were found hidden in a shipment of beehive boxes at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Two people have been arrested, SPA added.

Saudi Arabia regularly announces seizures of Captagon.

The drug is known to come from Syria and transits through Lebanon in cargo such as fruit and vegetables.

The vast majority of Captagon, which derives its name from a once legal drug against narcolepsy, is produced in Syria and Lebanon.

Read more:

Saudi Falcons Aerobatic Team arrives in Britain for RIAT airshow

Exclusive: How Dubai Customs led global multi-bln dollar drugs busts in 2023

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size