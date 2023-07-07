Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 170,000 Captagon pills in Jeddah

Saudi authorities on Friday thwarted an attempt to smuggle 178,274 captagon pills into the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The pills were found hidden in a shipment of beehive boxes at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Two people have been arrested, SPA added.

Saudi Arabia regularly announces seizures of Captagon.

The drug is known to come from Syria and transits through Lebanon in cargo such as fruit and vegetables.

The vast majority of Captagon, which derives its name from a once legal drug against narcolepsy, is produced in Syria and Lebanon.

