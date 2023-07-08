Saudi women a key priority of Vision 2030, says official at Human Rights Council

Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 prioritizes women’s participation across all fields, the Kingdom’s Deputy Minister of Commerce said on Friday at an event held on the sidelines of the 53rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Iman bint Habas al-Mutairi also highlighted national efforts to empower women and enhance their participation in the Kingdom’s economic development, according to a report by the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

“Saudi women are at the heart of the country's transformation process,” al-Mutairi said during the event that was moderated by Saudi Human Rights Commission member Lama Ghazzawi.

She also reaffirmed that women’s participation in the Kingdom’s development is one of the goals of Vision 2030, noting that the country has developed initiatives that support women-related policies and help women acquire positions at the ministerial and ambassadorial levels and become members of the Shura Council.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has taken crucial steps to empower women and promote gender equality under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan introduced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Kingdom aims to provide greater opportunities for women through implementing several women centric programs, including increasing female participation in the workforce, expanding access to leadership positions, better education, and training, and promoting active participation in sports and entertainment.

In 2022, women in Saudi Arabia constituted 41 percent of high-and-middle-level positions in the business sector, al-Mutairi said.

Meanwhile, more than 9,000 Saudi female leaders have been registered in the National Platform for Saudi Women Leaders (Qiyadyat) with the aim of supporting the Kingdom’s women and documenting their success stories, she added.

