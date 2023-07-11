Saudi announces start of Umrah season, begins issuing permits for GCC countries

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has begun issuing Umrah permits on Tuesday for citizens and residents of the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), marking the official start of the Umrah season.

Saudi citizens and residents as well as visitors from the GCC countries can now obtain the necessary permits through the Nusuk or Tawakkalna mobile applications, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The implementation of the applications is part of an effort to enhance the experience of Muslim pilgrims and align with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Nusuk applications was developed to simplify the process of acquiring permitted for Umrah and visitations with a set capacity limits.

Integrating the Nusuk application with Tawakkalna platform enables authorities to verify the health condition of individuals applying for permits.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah also announced its decision to welcome Umrah performers from countries outside of Saudi Arabia.

Electronic visas for Umrah have been introduced to steamline the entry process for international pilgrims, allowing them to embark on their journey with ease.

