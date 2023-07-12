Fourth edition of Riyadh Season to kick off with historic boxing match

Saudi Arabia’s much anticipated Riyadh Season will kick off in its fourth edition on October 28 with a boxing match featuring world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury against former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.



The announcement was made Tuesday in a statement by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and Chairman of Riyadh Season Turki Al al-Shikh, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“Such a match will set a new standard for this event [Riyadh Season], which maintains its status as one of the most anticipated entertainment seasons around the world,” al-Shikh said in the statement.



Since its launch in 2019, Riyadh Season has welcomed citizens, residents and visitors from around the world who enjoyed the season’s multiple zones that provide various entertainment, musical and sporting experiences.



The match between Fury and Ngannou is expected to take place in a “regulated boxing ring in Riyadh, according to standard boxing rules,” according to the statement.



Fury expressed his excitement for the match and announced a challenge to his opponent.



“I will never stop throwing punches and am excited to be back under the lights,” he said. “It will be a historic battle.”



For his part, Ngannou said that he has been eagerly waiting for a match “with Tyson Fury in the ring for the past three years.”



“Boxing has always been my dream, and I want to fight against the best. After becoming the rightful heavyweight champion of mixed martial arts (MMA), this is my opportunity to fulfil that dream,” Ngannou said, thanking Riyadh Season and his team for the event.



Read more:



Watch: Sofia Vergara showcases luxurious VIA Riyadh in new promo video



Riyadh’s multicultural Boulevard World unveiled in massive ceremony



Saudi-based MMA fighter confident ahead of debut in sport’s second-largest league

Advertisement