Saudi Arabia signs Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with ASEAN countries

Saudi Arabia has signed a Treaty of Amity and Cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

The treaty was signed by the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on the sidelines of the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Indonesia’s Jakarta.

“Signing the treaty complements the Kingdom’s role in achieving international peace and security and strengthening dialogue and mutual coordination,” SPA reported.

Highlighting Saudi Arabia’s relations with ASEAN countries, Prince Faisal voiced the Kingdom’s keenness to expand cooperation with ASEAN.

He added that the treaty, which is in line with the principles of the UN charter, will contribute to achieving the goals of sustainable development and creating new economic opportunities for everyone.



