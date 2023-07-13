Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A woman holds a placard that reads “Al-Quran is our honour” during a protest in front of the Swedish embassy after Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on January 27, 2023. (Reuters)
A woman holds a placard that reads “Al-Quran is our honour” during a protest in front of the Swedish embassy after Rasmus Paludan, leader of Danish far-right political party Hard Line burned a copy of the Koran near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on January 27, 2023. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia welcomes UN approval of resolution on religious hatred

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia welcomed on Wednesday United Nations Human Rights Council’s adoption of a resolution denouncing religious hatred after a recent public display of Quran burning drew criticism from many, including major Muslim states.

The resolution “Countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence,” was adopted after receiving 28 votes in favor, 12 against and seven abstentions, according to the council’s website.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The resolution, introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), called for the UN rights chief to publish a report on religious hatred and for states to review their laws and plug gaps that may “impede the prevention and prosecution of acts and advocacy of religious hatred.”

It comes after an Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque last month, sparking outrage across the Muslim world and demands by Muslim states for action.

“Adopting the resolution after persistent demands by the Kingdom and many countries worldwide embodies the principles of respecting religions and cultures and reinforces human values guaranteed by international law,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

The statement added that Saudi Arabia will continue its efforts to champion dialogue and tolerance while rejecting all actions that seek to spread hatred and extremism.

-With Reuters

Read more:

UN body approves Pakistan-led motion on religious hatred after Quran burning

Muslim states request action after ‘Islamophobic’ Quran burning

Taliban suspends Sweden aid groups in Afghanistan over Quran burning

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size