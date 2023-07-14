Doctors in Saudi Arabia extract metal car key from throat of 49-year-old

Doctors in Saudi Arabia managed to extract a key stuck in the throat of a 49-year-old man who was apparently playing with it.

A medical team in the Red Sea city of al-Qunfudhah performed a 15-minute operation on the man after he was rushed into emergency, Al Arabiya reported on Thursday citing the city’s health department.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The man reportedly admitted having swallowed the key while playing with it. It had reportedly caused partial suffocation.

An x-ray showed the metal key lodged in the trachea.

The medical intervention was carried out urgently since the patient reportedly had a history of heart problems.

He has since been discharged following an endoscopy and extraction of the metal object.

Al Arabiya reported that he was in a stable condition.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia needs an extra 175,000 healthcare workers by 2030: Report

Saudi doctor saves unconscious man on board an Air Canada flight

AI a ‘necessity’ in Saudi healthcare, but will never replace doctors: Hospital chief