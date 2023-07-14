Liverpool footballer Jordan Henderson to join Saudi Arabia’s Al Ettifaq: Reports

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has accepted an offer to join Saudi Arabia’s Al Ettifaq football club, according to media reports, making him the latest big-name footballer to make a move to the Kingdom.

According to The Sun newspaper, Henderson has reached a “verbal agreement” to join Al Ettifaq, which appointed former Liverpool and England midfielder Steven Gerrard as the coach earlier this month.

“Where legends are found. We’re thrilled to announce Steven Gerrard is our new head coach,” AlEttifaq wrote on Twitter, who on Friday, released new pictures of Gerrad training with his new team.

On Thursday, it was reported that Henderson had accepted an offer to join Al Ettifaq, with Liverpool now in talks with Steven Gerrard’s side over a fee.

The Sun reported Friday that Henderson now has an “agreement in principle” to join Al Ettifaq.

It is claimed he has been presented with a deal worth almost $80,000 a week.

Henderson, who has two years left on his Anfield deal, is now waiting for a fee to be agreed with Liverpool.

Several European mega names have already moved to Saudi Arabia – most notably when Saudi’s Al Nassr signed Cristiano Ronaldo last December. Former Real Madrid striker and Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema joined Al Ittihad in June, closely followed by Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante and Portuguese winger Filipe Jota.

Al Ettifaq finished seventh in the top-tier Saudi Pro League last season.

