UK govt. invites Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to London: Report

The British government invited Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to visit London sometime in October or November of this year, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The report, which cited people briefed on the trip, added that a British official confirmed to FT that the UK government had extended the invite to MBS and that the travel logistics are being arranged.

No official statement confirming the trip has been shared by the Saudi or British government. Al Arabiya English reached out to the relevant authorities for comment.

The two countries share long-standing relations in trade and investment, education, culture, energy and climate security, and defense.

In May, the two countries signed an agreement that will see a joint development of critical mineral supply chains to support the global energy transition and increase the global supply.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar al-Khorayef and the UK’s Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch signed the agreement.

The signing of the agreement came after the British government, in January 2023, said it had agreed to deepen its collaboration with Saudi Arabia on diversifying sources of critical minerals.

In March, Saudi Arabia and the UK signed agreements in security and development during a meeting of the countries’ interior and home secretaries.

The British premier met MBS in November 2022 on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. At the time, the two leaders discussed ways to stabilize the oil markets.

