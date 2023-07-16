Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives in Saudi Arabia

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has arrived in Saudi Arabia, commencing a three-day Middle East trip aimed at enhancing bilateral relations between several countries in the region and Japan.

Kishida held meetings with Saudi leaders on Sunday to boost ties with the Kingdom in key sectors such as energy, business opportunities for Japanese enterprises, and to promote an open international order outlined in the G7 Hiroshima Summit, according to Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We continue to guarantee oil supply to Japan and maintain our position as the most reliable partner,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman was quoted as saying, according to Reuters. “Saudi is Japan's biggest oil exporter fulfilling 40 percent of its total needs.”

Saudi will continue cooperating with Japan in clean hydrogen and recycled carbon fuels, the minister added, Reuters reported. The Kingdom has signed 26 cooperation agreements with Japan across different sectors.

This state visit is the first by a Japanese leader to the Middle East since January 2020. Kishida is scheduled to arrive in Jeddah on Sunday and will depart from the Kingdom on Monday for his visit to Abu Dhabi followed by Qatar.

Developing

Read more:

Iraqi Prime Minister visits Syria in first trip since Syrian war

Saudi Arabia invites entrepreneurs to join NEOM project, signs key MoUs at G2O Summit

Photos: Indian PM Modi meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed, oversees agreement signing