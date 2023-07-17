Turkey’s Erdogan arrives in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Saudi Arabia’s city of Jeddah on Monday, in his first official foreign visit since his reelection in the Turkish presidential elections in May.

Saudi Arabia’s al-Ekhbariya television showed several Saudi officials welcoming Erdogan as he arrived at the venue of a Saudi-Turkish business forum in the Red Sea city of Jeddah.

During his visit, Erdogan will meet King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss a number of common issues between the two countries. Erdogan is also expected to deliver a speech later on Monday before the Saudi-Turkish businessmen forum.

Erdogan’s visit to Saudi Arabia will be the first stop in a Gulf tour that includes Qatar and the UAE between July 17-19. The Turkish leader is visiting the Gulf with “high hopes” for investment and finance as Turkey looks to ease budget strains, chronic inflation and a weakening currency.

Investments and funding from the Gulf have helped relieve pressure on Turkey’s economy and hard currency buffer since 2021, when Ankara launched a diplomatic effort to repair ties with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

“This visit has two main topics: investments, and a financial dimension. We have high hopes for both,” Erdogan told a news conference at an Istanbul airport before setting off.

“Turkey will have a serious investment opportunity in the defense industry, infrastructure and superstructure investments in the three countries,” he said.

“In addition, these countries will have the opportunity to purchase certain assets from Turkey,” he added.

Al-Ekhbaria carried live footage showing Saudi Investment Minister Khaled al-Falih addressing dozens of businessmen from both sides at the Saudi-Turkish business forum in Jeddah.

Developing.