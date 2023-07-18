Theme
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman drives Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to his residence after concluding talks in Jeddah. (SPA)
Saudi Crown Prince drives Turkish-made EV with President Erdogan

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman drove a Turkish-made electric vehicle with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the passenger seat after the two held official talks at al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Video footage showed the two leaders exiting the palace before driving off in one of the two vehicles which Erdogan gifted to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and MBS.



Erdogan arrived in Jeddah on an official visit as part of Gulf tour that will include Qatar and the UAE.

MBS and Erdogan held official talks that tackled bilateral ties between both countries. During the talks the leaders oversaw the signing of several bilateral agreements covering different sectors including energy, defense and investment.

The two sides signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) for cooperation in the fields of energy; defense industries, research and development; direct investment and media, in addition to Saudi Arabia signing two contracts with Turkish defense company Baykar, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

