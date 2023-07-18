Saudi Crown Prince welcomes Turkish President Erdogan in Jeddah
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Monday evening Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in an official reception ceremony held in Jeddah.
Erdogan arrived in Jeddah in his first official foreign visit since his reelection in the Turkish presidential elections in May. The Turkish president’s visit to the Kingdom will be the first stop in a Gulf tour that includes Qatar and the UAE between July 17-19.
As part of the visit, a Saudi-Turkish Business Forum was held that included the participation of representatives from Saudi and Turkish companies and the private sector.
Developing