Saudi transport authority brings Lucid EVs to car rental offices

Saudi Arabia residents and tourists can now rent Lucid electric cars in a move aimed to adopt clean energy to preserve the environment, Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) announced on Tuesday.

TGA inaugurated the launching event to rent 10 Lucid electric cars that will be available at leading car rental company Theeb Rent-A-Car.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The plan to bring Lucid electric cars to car rental offices comes as Saudi Arabia experiences a surge in the use and demand for electric vehicles.

The rollout of Lucid rental cars goes hand in hand with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan, spearheaded by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aims to reduce its carbon footprint, diversify its non-oil economy and embrace a more sustainable future.

The country is also rolling out the infrastructure to keep up with electric car demand, like charging stations across the Kingdom.

Al Arabiya English’s Jennifer Bell and Ayush Narayanan contributed to this story

Read more:

Electric vehicle demand booms in Saudi Arabia amid move to green mobility

Saudi Crown Prince, Japanese PM Kishida discuss Vision 2030, means of cooperation

Saudi women a key priority of Vision 2030, says official at Human Rights Council