Kaaba’s Kiswa changed in an intricate annual ceremony

The cover of the Kaaba was changed during an intricate annual ceremony Wednesday, which coincides with the first day of the month of Muharram, 1445 Hijri in the Islamic calendar.



The ten-step elaborate process of replacing the old cloth with a new handmade Kiswa (as the fabric is called in Arabic) involved 130 technicians and manufacturers, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.







Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.











The cloth which covers the Kaaba is made from raw silk, 120 kilograms of gold wires and 100 kilograms of silver wires.

The raw materials were carefully processed in an assembly line with the world’s largest sewing machine.



Sections of the black-dyed silk cloth were hand-embroidered in gold wires with verses from the Quran.

A specialized team supervised the entire process of replacing the Kiswa, which is in 56 gold-embroidered pieces that each take 60-120 days to complete, El Ekhbariya reported.

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince, Turkey’s Erdogan hold official talks, multiple MOUs signed

Saudi Arabia and Japan launch ‘Manar’ initiative to advance clean energy

Saudi Crown Prince arrives in Mina to inspect Hajj services