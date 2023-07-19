Saudi Crown Prince declares adoption of decisions issued by GCC-Central Asia summit

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman declared on Wednesday the formal adoption of decisions issued by the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and five Central Asian countries’ summit in Jeddah.

The summit is the first-ever meeting between the GCC countries – Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman – and five Central Asian nations: Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan.

In his opening remarks at the summit, MBS said that the summit embodies the long-standing ties shared between the GCC and Central Asian countries.

“The challenges confronting our world demand collective action,” said MBS.

The Saudi Crown Prince stressed the need to intensify efforts to address challenges affecting energy security and global food supply chains.

He also stressed the need to respect the sovereignty and independence of states and to refrain from interference in their internal affairs.

MBS extended his appreciation to the Central Asian nations for their support towards Saudi Arabia’s bid to host World Expo 2030.

During the summit, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said that the summit reflected a shared desire to develop relations among the participating nations.

The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, stressed the importance of enhancing security cooperation with the Gulf states to promote stability in Central Asia.

The summit’s central agenda revolves around discussions aimed at bolstering cooperation and coordination across various fields. The event takes place amidst heightened regional and international interest and competition in the five Central Asian countries, particularly due to their strategic location and abundant natural resources, which position them for substantial developmental progress.

