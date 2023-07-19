Saudi FM, French envoy discuss crisis-struck Lebanon
Saudi Foreign Ministry Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the situation in crisis-struck Lebanon on Tuesday during a meeting with France’s special envoy for Beirut, Jean-Yves Le Drian.
In addition to touching on the latest developments in Lebanon, the officials tackled regional and international matters and efforts exerted in this regard, a tweet from the ministry said.
The meeting between the two comes a day after representatives of France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt and the US met to discuss the situation in Lebanon.
The Second Quintet Meeting on Lebanon was held in Qatar’s Doha on Monday, where the five countries vowed to implement “measures” against Lebanese officials blocking the election of a new president.
The representatives expressed their commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty but voiced their concern that no successor has been elected to replace Michel Aoun, whose term ended in late October.
During their sit down, the foreign ministry said that Prince Faisal and Le Drian also reviewed bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and France and ways to enhance joint coordination in different matters.
The meeting was attended by Advisor to the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers Nizar al-Aloula, and French ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ludovic Pouille.
