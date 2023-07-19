Saudia Arabia’s MBS, Italy’s PM Meloni discuss issues of common concern

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a call from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday where they discussed a range of topics and issues of common concern, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Crown Prince and Meloni also reviewed bilateral relations between Saudia Arabia and Italy.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The leaders talked about the cooperation between the two countries, avenues of collaboration in different fields, and ways to expand opportunities to further improve ties, according to SPA.

Last week, the Italian prime minister said she will make an official visit to the United States on July 27 for the first time since taking office last year.

Italian diplomats have said Meloni wanted to see Biden before deciding whether to pull Italy out of China’s Belt and Road (BRI) initiative.

Meloni said support for Africa would also be discussed in her talks with Biden.

(With Reuters)

Read more:

Saudi Crown Prince, Turkey’s Erdogan hold official talks, multiple MOUs signed

Saudi Arabia and Japan launch ‘Manar’ initiative to advance clean energy

Saudi Crown Prince drives Turkish-made EV with President Erdogan