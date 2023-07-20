IHG hotels continues expansion in Saudi with new mega hotel in NEOM’s Oxagon

Another new mega hotel has been earmarked for Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion NEOM project, with IHG Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, to open a Hotel Indigo property in the coastal industrial city of Oxagon.

The 250-key Hotel Indigo property will be situated in the first residential community of Oxagon, a futuristic industrial city which is planned to be the largest floating industrial complex in the world, and which will be the business and industrial arm of NEOM.

The hotel is slated to open its doors in 2026.

The Hotel Indigo property in Oxagon will be designed as a lifestyle destination offering retail and dining concepts including cafés, a pool lounge, and a specialty restaurant. Additionally, residents and visitors will have access to a range of leisure and wellness facilities including a spa and 24-hour fitness centre.

Haitham Mattar, managing director for India, Middle East & Africa at IHG, said in a statement: “We are delighted to announce our first IHG hotel in the exciting and rapidly developing region of NEOM.”

“Hotel Indigo is dedicated to embracing the unique essence of each local destination, ensuring that our hotels truly embody the spirit of their locations. We are excited to announce the upcoming opening of this new property in Oxagon, where an innovative blueprint for industry and remarkable livability is being crafted.”

“This extraordinary establishment is set to welcome guests in 2026. In addition, our lifestyle brand, Hotel Indigo, has seen great success in the Kingdom with several signing in the past months. As our presence in the market continues to grow, we are committed to supporting the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 by offering exceptional hospitality experiences to leisure and business travellers visiting the country.”

Designed to seamlessly integrate work, live, and play, Oxagon’s neighborhoods will be fully walkable, with sustainable on-demand mass transit and micro mobility solutions.

Redefining the traditional industrial city, Oxagon will be home to a dedicated research and innovation campus and a next-generation sustainable port with a fully automated and integrated supply chain.

Vishal Wanchoo, CEO of Oxagon said: “Hotel Indigo’s vision to create a boutique neighborhood hotel reflecting Oxagon’s ethos of bringing people and technology together in harmony with nature, makes IHG the right partner for the first upscale property for our urban communities. As progress across our industrial and innovation ecosystems accelerate, these agreements ensure that exceptional hospitality experiences are available to tenants, residents, and visitors from the outset.”

The partnership represents the latest agreement between a hotel brand and NEOM’s Hotel Development division which is responsible for building a future-centric hospitality ecosystem in NEOM.

Chris Newman, executive director for hotel development at NEOM, said: “Hotel Indigo has earned global recognition for its unmatched ability to blend character and comfort, infusing the unique spirit of each neighborhood it operates in.”

“We are delighted at the opportunity to create exceptional guest experiences that reflect the captivating beauty of their environment. With this property, we aim to capture the true essence of Oxagon’s innovative approach to industry, its remarkable people, and the cutting-edge technology that defines it. We are confident that IHG is the perfect partner to embark on this endeavor with us, leveraging their expertise to bring our vision to fruition.”

IHG currently operates 37 hotels across five brands in Saudi Arabia, including InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Staybridge Suites, and Voco, with 31 hotels in the development pipeline set to open within the next three to five years. Last month IHG signed a management agreement to open a Hotel Indigo in Mohammed Bin Salman Non-profit City in 2025.

