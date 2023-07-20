Over 11,000 teaching vacancies available for next academic year in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education announced that 11,551 job opportunities are available for the upcoming academic year, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The vacancies belong to a wide range of specializations in the field of education, including teaching and administrative positions.

Both men and women are welcome to apply for relevant job postings, the ministry said.

It added that the jobs are listed on Jadarat, which is the unified national platform for employment and interested individuals can apply between 9 a.m. on July 25 and 11 p.m. on July 30.

Additional information is available on the official Ministry of Education website.

