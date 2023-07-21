Saudi to summon Swedish charges d’affaires over burning, desecration of Quran

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday that it will summon Sweden’s charges d’affaires in the Kingdom to hand a note of protest requesting Sweden to take action against the burning and the desecration of the Quran.



The ministry said in a statement that the Kingdom “strongly condemns and denounces the ongoing and irresponsible actions of the Swedish authorities by officially permitting some extremists to burn and desecrate copies of the holy Quran.”



Saudi Arabia, the ministry said, considers this as an “act that systematically provokes the feelings of millions of Muslims worldwide.”



It added that the protest note calls on the Swedish authorities “to take immediate and necessary actions to halt these heinous acts and that go against all religious teachings, laws and international norms.”



The Kingdom reiterates that it is against all actions that encourage religious hatred, the foreign ministry noted.



Anti-Islam protesters, one of whom is an Iraqi immigrant to Sweden who burned the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque in June, applied for and received permission from Swedish police to burn the Quran outside the Iraqi Embassy on Thursday.



In the event, the protesters kicked and partially destroyed a book they said was the Quran but left the area after one hour without setting it alight.



The recent public display of Quran burning drew criticism from many, including major Muslim states that pushed the United Nations Human Rights Council’s to adopt a resolution that denounces religious hatred last week.



The resolution “Countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence,” was championed by the Kingdom upon its adoption.



