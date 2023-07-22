Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle over 6 mln amphetamine pills

Saudi authorities have foiled an attempt to smuggle 6,072,291 amphetamine pills concealed in a shipment of candy and nuts, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) said on Saturday.

The operation was carried out in coordination with the relevant authorities in Oman and the Kingdom’s General Authority of Zakat and Tax.





Two individuals, a resident and a tourist, who were supposed to receive the shipment in Riyadh have been arrested.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Saudi Arabia regularly announces seizures of captagon and amphetamine pills.



The vast majority of captagon, which derives its name from a once legal drug against narcolepsy, is produced in Syria and Lebanon.



Read more:

Advertisement

Iraq discovers captagon production factory near Saudi Arabia

Lebanon security forces seize 450,000 Captagon pills headed to Gulf

Saudi authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 170,000 Captagon pills in Jeddah