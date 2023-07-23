Man United’s Alex Telles signs with Al-Nassr, joins Ronaldo in Saudi

Brazilian full back Alex Telles has left Manchester United to join Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr on a contract until 2025, the two clubs announced on Sunday.



The 30-year-old, who won the Europa League last season while on loan at Sevilla, will be reunited with former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at his new club. Financial details were not disclosed although media reports suggested United would receive around 6 million pounds ($7.71 million) for the deal.



“A new adventure beckons for @AT13Oficial. Thank you for everything and good luck, Alex,” United posted on Twitter.



Al Nassr released a photograph of the defender holding their yellow jersey and a video in which Ronaldo could be seen smiling in the background.

The Saudi Pro League has attrac ted many players since Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr last December in a mega deal.

with Reuters

