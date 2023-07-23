Saudi Arabia condemns instances of repeated transgression against Islam

Saudi Arabia expressed strong condemnation and resentment towards governments not taking necessary measures to prevent repeated occurrences of incidents that involve disrespecting and desecrating Islamic sanctities, Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.



The latest incident was of an extremist group burning a copy of the Quran in Denmark and raising Islamophobic slogans, the SPA statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs added.

The incident took place in front of the Embassy of Iraq in the Danish capital of Copenhagen.



“The Ministry expressed the Kingdom’s condemnation in the strongest terms of these acts calling for hatred and violence between religions, and at the same time warns against repeating these provocative acts to the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world, which are a flagrant violation of all international laws and norms,” SPA reported.

