Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior platform warns of scams, suspicious links

The digital platform for the Ministry of Interior, Absher, warned users of emails that ask for personal information or trick them into using links to make online payments, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.



The Ministry urged beneficiaries to only use secure designated accounts of the platform including the official website, and the ‘Absher Individuals’ and ‘Absher Business’ applications available on Google Play and App Store.

Users of the platform have been asked not to share the username, password, and confirmation code with any party or individual. In addition, users are cautioned not to visit or log onto unsafe websites.



These precautions will maintain confidentiality as well as protect privacy and avoid exposure to fraud, the SPA statement added.

