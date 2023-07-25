Two Saudi nationals executed for killing parents, siblings

Two Saudi nationals were executed on Monday in Mecca for killing their parents and siblings, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Interior said.



Abdulaziz bin Fahed bin Ghazayh al-Harethi and his sister Ohoud were sentenced to death after they were convicted of killing their mother and their brothers, Abdulrahman and Abdullah, by placing sleeping pills in their dinner.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



They then shot the mother and Abdulrahman dead in their sleep the next day and shot Abdullah as he was sitting in the house, the ministry said in a statement published on its website.



After committing their crime, al-Harethi and his sister then moved the bodies to a resthouse that belongs to them after which they lured their father to the location and shot him. They burnt the place with the bodies inside by pouring gasoline and for intentionally causing a gas leak, the ministry added.



The siblings were referred to the relevant court that sentenced them to death and the verdict was approved by the Appeal Court and Supreme Court.



The ministry said that the Kingdom’s government is keen on maintaining security and stability and on ensuring that justice is served against those who conduct such acts.

Read more:



Saudi Arabia executes five people for attacking worship place



Saudi Arabia executes two Yemeni men for joining terror group



Saudi Arabia executes two Bahraini citizens planning to carry out terrorist attacks

Advertisement