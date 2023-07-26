Doctors in Saudi Arabia successfully treat man suffering from acute obesity

Faculty at Prince Muhammad bin Nasser Hospital in Jazan successfully treated a 44-year-old man who had been suffering from severe symptoms of obesity for the last eight months, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.



The patient had been rendered immobile due to his excess weight, which was reduced from 320 kilograms to 230 kilograms through the treatment.

He was transferred from the intensive care unit at Samtah Hospital to the Obesity Surgery Center in the Jazan where he was treated for breathing problems and sleep apnea.



Medical experts familiar with the case say they conducted the necessary clinical and laboratory tests to create a four-stage treatment plan that addressed his psychological and physical condition.



The patient was treated for depression as well as heart and lung ailments.



A sleeve gastrectomy procedure was performed without any complications, and the man left the hospital in good health.

