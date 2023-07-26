Saudi Cabinet condemns Quran burning in Sweden, Denmark

Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Tuesday reiterated the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of the repeated acts against Islam in Sweden and Denmark, including the burning of the Quran.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the Saudi Cabinet described the acts as “disgraceful actions, which are a flagrant violation of all laws and customs, and contravene international efforts to spread tolerance and moderation, and reject hatred.”

The condemnation comes amid international outrage over the burning of copies of the Quran, Islam’s holy book, in front of the embassies of predominantly Muslim countries and mosques in Sweden and Denmark,

On Tuesday, a group known as the “Danish Patriots” burnt copies of the Quran outside the Iraqi, Egyptian, and Turkish embassies in Copenhagen.

Denmark and Sweden have repeatedly said they deplore the acts but cannot stop the protesters under the rules of protecting free speech.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on Saturday issued a statement expressing its strong condemnation towards the recent actions by hate groups, calling on their governments to take the necessary measures to prevent repeated occurrences of incidents that disrespect religion.

