Saudi King Salman, MBS offer condolences to Algeria over wildfires

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences and sympathies to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on the deaths caused by raging fires, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Tuesday.



“[…] We ask the Almighty God to cover the deceased with the abundance of his mercy and forgiveness, and inspire their families patience and solace, and to grant the injured a speedy recovery, and to protect you and the brotherly Algerian people from all harm and misfortune,” King Salman said in a cable addressed to Tebboune.

The Crown Prince also expressed his sadness over the recent developments in a cable sent to the Algerian president.



“I received news of the fires that occurred in several Algerian states, and the resulting deaths and injuries, and I express to your Excellency and to all the families of the deceased my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy, asking God Almighty for mercy for the deceased, and a speedy recovery for all the injured, for He is All-Hearing and Responsive,” the telegram read.



A major heatwave is sweeping across North Africa and Europe, with temperatures around 49 Celsius (120 Fahrenheit) recorded in several cities across the region.



Summer wildfires blamed on climate change have also struck Mediterranean countries, leaving at least 34 people dead in Algeria and two people dead in southern Italy.



Greece also braced for a new wave of soaring temperatures, as wildfires raged on two popular tourist islands.

