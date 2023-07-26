Saudi fighter jet crashes, killing all members of crew

A Saudi Arabian fighter jet F-15SA crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait, killing all members of crew onboard, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday citing the official spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Brigadier General Turki al-Maliki.

The Royal Saudi Air Force combat aircraft crashed in the training area of King Khalid Air Base.



Referring to the death of the plane’s crew, Brigadier General al-Maliki said, “May God have mercy on them, [I ask] the God Almighty to accept them from the righteous martyrs and to inspire their families and relatives patience and solace.”



An investigation committee has begun probing the causes of the accident.

