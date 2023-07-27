Saudi Arabia, Jordan condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by Israeli minister

Saudi Arabia and Jordan have condemned the storming of the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque by an Israeli minister and some settlers and warned of the repercussions of such provocations.

In a statement issued by the foreign ministry, the Kingdom expressed its “condemnation and denunciation” for the storming of the courtyard of mosque in Jerusalem’s Old City by Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and a group of settlers.

It warned that such practices are a “flagrant violation of all international norms and charters,” adding that they also provoke the feelings of Muslims across the world.

The Kingdom also held the “Israeli occupation forces fully responsible” for the consequences of such actions and called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to end Israel’s escalation and “make all efforts to the end this conflict.”

Jordan also condemned the storming by Ben-Gvir of Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque, warning of its dangerous consequences.



“The move by an Israeli minister to storm the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque and violating its sanctity and the practices by (Jewish) extremists is a provocative act and a flagrant violation of international law,” said Sinan al Majli, foreign ministry spokesman.



Itamar Ben-Gvir’s visit to the disputed hilltop compound comes as Israel and the Palestinians are locked in a year-and-a-half long bout of fighting and could enflame already surging tensions.



