Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and five Central Asian countries in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on July 19, 2023. (Twitter/@ Bandaralgaloud)
Saudi Crown Prince, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan meet in Jeddah

Al Arabiya English
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received on Thursday US national security adviser Jake Sullivan where they discussed bilateral ties and matters of common interest, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting in Jeddah, the Crown Prince and Sullivan reviewed “the strategic relations between both countries and means of enhancing them across various fields,” SPA said.

The report added that MBS and Sullivan also discussed the latest regional and international developments that are of common interest.

