Karim Benzema scores his first goal with Al Ittihad in debut game

Karim Benzema’s journey with Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad was off to a very good start after he scored a winning goal on Thursday in his debut game.

KB9 🐅

Booom Boom 💥 pic.twitter.com/ueE9KNdTpV — Ittihad Club (@ittihad_en) July 27, 2023





For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Benzema took his team to victory against Espérance Sportive de Tunis (ES Tunis) with a score of 2-1 as part of the King Salman Club Cup games.



Al Ittihad’s first goal was scored by Abderrazak Hamdallah, who managed to tie the result with ES Tunis at 1-1 in the 35th minute with a pass from Benzema before the former Real Madrid player scored his own goal in the 55th minute.



Benzema is among the high profile football figures that have recently joined Saudi Arabian clubs following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the ranks of Al Nassr.



Benzema officially signed a contract with Al Ittihad club in June on a three-year contract.



Read more:



Video: Karim Benzema signs deal with Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad football club



Benzema fever hits Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah ahead of Al Ittihad presentation



Goalless game for Al Nassr, PSG with Kim Kardashian spotted in the crowd

Advertisement