Saudi Arabia summons Danish charge d’affaires, protests against Quran burning
Saudi Arabia has summoned the Danish charge d’affaires in the Kingdom over recent public display of Quran burning, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Kingdom, the ministry, added, presented the Danish diplomat with a protest note that calls for halting such acts that “violate religious norms, laws and international norms.”
Saudi Arabia, the statement added, rejects of all actions that encourage and fuel religious hatred.
Public burning of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark has sparked outrage among many Muslim countries that have called on authorities in the respective nations to take serious measures to prevent such actions.
A group of anti-Islam activists have set fire to the Quran in front of the Iraqi, Egyptian and Turkish embassies in Copenhagen after an Iraqi immigrant to Sweden burned the Quran last month.
Last week, Saudi Arabia had also summoned the Swedish charge d’affaires in the country to condemn the burning and desecration of the Quran. The ministry also handed the official a protest note calling on the Swedish authorities “to take immediate and necessary measures to stop these disgraceful acts.”
On Thursday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced that an extraordinary virtual session for the Council of Foreign Ministers of Member States will be held on Monday, July 31.
OIC said on Twitter that the session was requested by Saudi Arabia and Iraq in order to discuss these repeated incidents.
Read more:
Swedish PM says ‘extremely worried’ about more Quran burnings, desecrations
Saudi Arabia summons Swedish charge d’affaires over burning, desecration of Quran
Egypt summons Denmark’s ambassador over Quran burning incidents
-
Saudi Arabia, Jordan condemn storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyard by Israeli ministerSaudi Arabia and Jordan have condemned the storming of the courtyard of Al-Aqsa Mosque by an Israeli minister and some settlers and warned of the ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia welcomes transfer of oil from Yemen’s decaying FSO Safer tankerSaudi Arabia welcomed on Wednesday the beginning of a process to transfer over one million barrels of oil from a decaying tanker off Yemen’s coast as ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Cabinet condemns Quran burning in Sweden, DenmarkSaudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on Tuesday reiterated the Kingdom’s strong condemnation of the ... Saudi Arabia