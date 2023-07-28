Saudi King Salman, MBS offer condolences to UAE President on demise of his brother

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered their condolences and sympathies to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the passing of his brother and Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

King Salman said in a telegram, “[…] As we send to your highness and to the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates, and to the family of the deceased our deepest and sincere condolences, we ask God Almighty to bless him with the abundance of his mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him peace.”



The Crown Prince also made a phone call to the UAE President to convey his condolences and prayers.



“I received the news of the death of your brother, His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan - may God have mercy on him - and I send to your highness and to the brotherly people of the United Arab Emirates, and to the family of the deceased my warmest condolences and sincere sympathy, asking the Almighty God to bless him with the abundance of his mercy and forgiveness, and to live in a spacious place,” read the Telegram sent by the Saudi Crown Prince.

Sheikh Saeed passed away on Thursday days after it was announced he was ill.

The UAE announced an official mourning period and flags at half-mast for three days ending at the end of Saturday, July 29.



Sheikh Saeed was appointed as the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in June 2010. A former member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Saeed had also held the position of Chairman of the Maritime Port Authority (Abu Dhabi).

