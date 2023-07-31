Benzema leads Al Ittihad into quarter finals in second winning game

Karim Benzema’s goal on Sunday paved the way for Saudi Arabia’s Al Ittihad to advance to the quarter-finals of the King Salman Club Cup.









Al Ittihad was playing against Tunisia’s CS Sfaxien as part of the cup’s tournaments.



Benzema led the defeat against the Tunisian club after he scored during the game’s second half at the 63rd minute. The game ended with 1-0 allowing Al Ittihad to advance in the tournament.



Sunday’s win comes after the former Real Madrid player put on a memorable show during his debut game with the club on Thursday. Al Ittihad defeated Espérance Sportive de Tunis with a 2-1 score with one goal led by an assist from Benzema and the other by the new Al Ittihad player himself.



Benzema officially signed a contract with Al Ittihad in June on a three-year contract. He is among the high profile football figures that have recently joined Saudi Arabian clubs following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined the ranks of Al Nassr.



