Saudi Arabia condemns Pakistan suicide attack

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry denounced on Sunday a suicide attack that took place at a political rally in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and that left at least 44 people dead.
“The ministry reiterates the Kingdom’s constant position and that calls for rejecting violence and terrorism anywhere in the world, expressing the Kingdom’s full solidarity with Pakistan and its brotherly people,” the ministry said in a statement.
Saudi Arabia also offered its condolences to the Pakistani government and the families of the victims while wishing those injured a speedy recovery.
Over 130 injured were injured in the blast took place at a gathering of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, in the former tribal area of Bajaur, which borders Afghanistan.
An emergency has been declared in the hospitals of Bajaur and adjoining areas where most of the injured were taken, police said.
While the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its associated groups have been behind a majority of attacks in Pakistan in recent months, the group distanced itself from Sunday’s attack, which its spokesman condemned.
Reuters
