Saudi Arabia confiscates over 150,000 Captagon pills hidden in cars
Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZATCA) has confiscated 151,139 Captagon pills found hidden in cars that arrived in the Kingdom through the Hadithah Port, near the border with Jordan.
Authorities had found 43,000 pills in a vehicle, 45,349 pills hidden inside the air compressor tank of another car, and 62,790 pills in the radiator of a third vehicle, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.
The authority reiterated that it would continue to tighten customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports through all its customs outlets and will thwart any smugglers’ attempts, according to SPA.
ZATCA has urged the public to help combat drug trafficking to protect the Kingdom by filing reports,, which can be made by members of the public through the hotline (1910), e-mail ([email protected]), and through the authority’s international number (00966114208417).
The authority has said it would ensure reports related to smuggling crimes are treated with the utmost confidentiality and informers would be granted a financial reward if the information provided is proven correct.
