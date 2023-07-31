Theme
This handout picture taken and released by State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on July 7, 2022 shows the Ukrainian flag set on Bile village on Snake Island, Odessa region in Black Sea. (AFP)
US officials to attend Ukraine peace summit in Saudi Arabia: State Department

Reuters
Published: Updated:
US government officials will attend a Ukraine peace summit in Saudi Arabia, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a briefing on Monday, adding he could not give more details.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Saudi Arabia would invite Western states, Ukraine and major developing countries to the talks.

