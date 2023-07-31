US officials to attend Ukraine peace summit in Saudi Arabia: State Department
US government officials will attend a Ukraine peace summit in Saudi Arabia, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told a briefing on Monday, adding he could not give more details.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Saudi Arabia would invite Western states, Ukraine and major developing countries to the talks.
