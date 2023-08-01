Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr stuns with 4-1 win against Tunisia’s Monastir

Tunisia’s Monastir suffered a crushing loss before Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr during Monday’s match as part of the King Salman Club Cup games.



Al Nassr players, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, defeated the Tunisian club with a stunning 4-1 score, helping the team to advance further in the tournament.



The first goal was scored by Al Nassr’s Anderson Talisca at minute 42, but it was followed by an upset when Ali Lajami tied the result in the 66th minute with a goal in the club’s own net.



However, Ronaldo came to the save with a header in the 74th minute before the game ended with two extra goals for Al Nassr’s sake.



Ronaldo joined Al Nassr earlier this year, a move that paved the way to attract other high profile football players to join the Saudi Pro League.



