‘We Dream and We Achieve’: Saudi Arabia unveils new identity for 93rd National Day
Saudi Arabia unveiled a new identity for its 93rd National Day under the slogan “We Dream and We Achieve,” ahead of the September 23 yearly celebration.
Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al al-Sheikh revealed the new identity in a tweet on Thursday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
إطلاق الهوية الجديدة … لليوم الوطني السعودي ٩٣ #نحلم_ونحقق 🇸🇦❤️💪— TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) August 3, 2023
للإطلاع على الهوية حمل الكتيب:https://t.co/9ds18pQ10x pic.twitter.com/sZx0a9LWXt
“Our dreams have not stopped since the foundation of this Kingdom, and we will work to achieve them as long as we live. Let’s celebrate our accomplishments,” the official National Day website reads.
The new identity “honor[s] the endeavors and efforts that came together to achieve successful initiatives that benefit the citizen and the resident,” the GEA said on the website.
“Here in the Kingdom, we recognize that much progress has already been made, and we are proud to share this progress with the world. Communicating the Kingdom’s tangible achievements is a collective effort that involves each entity within the nation.”
“Every member of the ecosystem has a role to play in highlighting the progress that has been made and sharing the Kingdom’s story of transformation.”
The core elements of the identity were derived from Saudi Vision 2030’s most notable projects, which place improving the quality of human life at the forefront of its mission.
The new design places a man and a woman at the center – representing the Kingdom’s youth – who are surrounded by symbols of different Saudi projects.
The projects featured in the design are the Diriyah Gate Project, the al-Subaiba Solar Power Plant Project, the AlUla Development Project, the Kingdom’s Astronaut Program, The Cube Project, the Electric Car (CEER) Project, THE LINE Project, the Sindalah Project, the AlSoudah Development Project, the King Salman Park Project, and the Sports Boulevard Project.
The website also includes several songs to celebrate the occasion, as well as merchandise kits.
Saudi Arabia celebrates its National Day annually on September 23, with festivities that include parades, concerts, and fireworks taking place across the country. The occasion is a public holiday, which means citizens and residents can enjoy time off work and school to mark the day.
Read more:
Robust realty reforms, easier financing norms drive homebuying in Saudi Arabia
Guide to Saudi Arabia summer travel destinations for travelers to beat the heat
From Benzema to Kante: The Saudi Pro League’s most high-profile foreign recruits
-
Saudi Arabia brings together international teams to participate in Camel FestivalTeams from around the world have arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the Crown Prince Camel Festival which commenced on Tuesday.Countries ... Sports
-
Saudi SABIC’s quarterly profit drops 85 percent on lower sales pricesSaudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC), one of the world’s biggest petrochemical companies, said on Thursday its second-quarter net profit slumped 85 ... Financial Markets
-
Robust realty reforms, easier financing norms drive homebuying in Saudi ArabiaAligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 drive, transformation in the housing sector and increased investments find huge traction among Saudis and expats alike In Focus