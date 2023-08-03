‘We Dream and We Achieve’: Saudi Arabia unveils new identity for 93rd National Day

Saudi Arabia unveiled a new identity for its 93rd National Day under the slogan “We Dream and We Achieve,” ahead of the September 23 yearly celebration.

Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al al-Sheikh revealed the new identity in a tweet on Thursday.

إطلاق الهوية الجديدة … لليوم الوطني السعودي ٩٣ #نحلم_ونحقق 🇸🇦❤️💪



للإطلاع على الهوية حمل الكتيب:https://t.co/9ds18pQ10x pic.twitter.com/sZx0a9LWXt — TURKI ALALSHIKH (@Turki_alalshikh) August 3, 2023

“Our dreams have not stopped since the foundation of this Kingdom, and we will work to achieve them as long as we live. Let’s celebrate our accomplishments,” the official National Day website reads.

The new identity “honor[s] the endeavors and efforts that came together to achieve successful initiatives that benefit the citizen and the resident,” the GEA said on the website.

“Here in the Kingdom, we recognize that much progress has already been made, and we are proud to share this progress with the world. Communicating the Kingdom’s tangible achievements is a collective effort that involves each entity within the nation.”

“Every member of the ecosystem has a role to play in highlighting the progress that has been made and sharing the Kingdom’s story of transformation.”

The core elements of the identity were derived from Saudi Vision 2030’s most notable projects, which place improving the quality of human life at the forefront of its mission.

The new design places a man and a woman at the center – representing the Kingdom’s youth – who are surrounded by symbols of different Saudi projects.

The projects featured in the design are the Diriyah Gate Project, the al-Subaiba Solar Power Plant Project, the AlUla Development Project, the Kingdom’s Astronaut Program, The Cube Project, the Electric Car (CEER) Project, THE LINE Project, the Sindalah Project, the AlSoudah Development Project, the King Salman Park Project, and the Sports Boulevard Project.

The website also includes several songs to celebrate the occasion, as well as merchandise kits.

Saudi Arabia celebrates its National Day annually on September 23, with festivities that include parades, concerts, and fireworks taking place across the country. The occasion is a public holiday, which means citizens and residents can enjoy time off work and school to mark the day.

